KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Demolition of the 106 year old Church of Christ, Scientist began this week in Kalamazoo.

The church was built in 1913, but has been vacant for years.

The building was purchased by the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, which is across the street, in 2006. The site will become a green space for now, but the KIA is exploring more options for the future.