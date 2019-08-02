First licensed medical pot shop opens in Ottawa County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The first state licensed medical marijuana facility is now open in Ottawa County.

Exit 9 Provisioning Center opened its doors this week on M-104. They sell a variety of products to anyone with a valid medical marijuana card.

The shop is owned by Muskegon businessman Greg Maki. Maki previously opened Park Place Provisioning there back in June.

He plans to continue expanding throughout west Michigan.

Business has been steady at the location in Muskegon.

"I was astounded at how many people actually need this medicine," Maki said. "A lot of people with neck braces, crutches, wheelchairs ... when we did this we knew we wanted to help people but the volume of people that really do use this is surprising to me.”

Patients that spoke to FOX 17 on Friday were relieved to have a more accessible location to buy their medicine.

Kevin Vezino began using medical marijuana about six months ago and says it has already changed his life for the better.

“We’re getting healthier because its taking care of a lot of different issues that are just chronic, persistent type medical issues. Now you can take care of it yourself in a much more healthy form than using prescription medications.”

For more information about Exit 9, you can visit their Facebook page.