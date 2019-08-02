Friday’s Friend: Peach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

August is National Immunization Awareness Month

Did you know that August is National Immunization Awareness Month? If it's been a while since your furry friend has been to the vet, consider making an appointment! Vaccinations for pets are crucial in preventing illness and keeping your pets safe. Some immunizations may also be required by state or municipality law. Ask your vet about the right vaccines for your pets.

Bark in the Dark: 5-9pm on Saturday, October 5 - Riverside Park in Grand Rapids

Come bark with us! The best dog-friendly night in town is just over two months away and tickets are now available! Featuring glow in the dark 5k, 1-mile fun run/walk and TONS of activities for runner and non-runner alike you and your pups are sure to have a blast. Head to our Facebook event page for more information and to purchase tickets.

To learn more, visit hswestmi.org or call (616)-453-8900.