× HopCat stops brewing at downtown location; will expand dining area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One of Grand Rapids’ popular downtown breweries has stopped production, but will stay open with more space for diners and other Michigan beers.

HopCat has stopped brewing their beers at their downtown Grand Rapids brewpub on Ionia SW. A member of BarFly Ventures tells FOX 17 that they’ll be removing a large brewing kettle that takes up 200 square feet of restaurant space in September. Once the kettle is removed, they’ll use the space for restaurant seating and as a private dining space that visitors can reserve.

Representatives say that HopCat beers took up about 25% of their taps. They will be replaced with other local Michigan brews.