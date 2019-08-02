I-94 in Kalamazoo and Portage to widen from 4 lanes to 6

Posted 7:41 PM, August 2, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced plans to widen the section of I-94 that runs through Kalamazoo and Portage. Specifically, the lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road will widen from four lanes to six lanes.

“There are several interchanges in that short span,” said MDOT spokesman Nick Schirripa. “Lots of daily commuters and lots of commercial traffic. People getting on. People getting off in that capacity in that little section.”

Schirripa said the widening project is a part of a MDOT’s 2020-2024 five year program. The plans have not been finalized yet but they have been a part of discussion for 25 years.  Funding has been their biggest hurdle.

“It’s moved a little bit here and there as funding was available. Then it wasn’t available or we figured it would be and then it wasn’t,” Schirripa said. “We got it locked in. We are looking at a 2021-2022 construction program.”

The project will take two years to complete, he said. However MDOT wants to hear from drivers first about what they think about the project. He said people can go to the website, check out the interactive map and leave a message.

“When we’re finalizing that plan all those comments are weighed in,” Schirripa said. “We want to make sure we have as many perspectives as possible.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.