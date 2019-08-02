Kalamazoo Co. man arrested after leading deputies on chase, ramming cruisers

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Kalamazoo County man is in custody after leading police on a chase and then ramming multiple sheriff’s cruisers trying to escape.

The chase began at about 10:30 p.m. when Kalamazoo deputies found a vehicle that had fled from Michigan State Police in the city a short time earlier. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle near N. 30th Street and East H Avenue in Comstock Township, but the driver sped away at speeds reaching 80 mph.

Deputies used stop sticks to flatten the vehicle’s front two tires. The driver then turned westbound onto East D Avenue from 28th Street and intentionally ran into a deputy’s cruiser. The driver then ran into three other cruisers trying to escape, according to deputies.

During the collisions, one deputy fired a shot at the driver, who then stopped and surrendered to deputies.

The suspect is described as a 53-year-old man from Cooper Township. He was not hit by the gunfire, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on charges of Fleeing & Eluding, Felonious Assault and Malicious Destruction of Police Property. His name has not yet been released.