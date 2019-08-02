× Man who threatened baby during standoff makes plea deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man who held police at bay while threatening a baby has pleaded guilty.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker tells FOX 17 that Chancy Cooper pleaded guilty to Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than murder and Assaulting, Resisting or Obstructing a Police Officer. In exchange for the plea, charges of Domestic Violence and Malicious Destruction of Property were dropped.

The incident took place on April 30 at the home of Cooper’s ex-girlfriend on Watkins SE in Grand Rapids. Cooper violated a restraining order by going to the home. She called police. Cooper refused to leave and threaten to kill the woman’s baby, leading to a standoff. Cooper also destroyed windows, a TV, a computer and other belongings in the home during the standoff.

The baby was not injured.

Cooper will be sentenced in September.