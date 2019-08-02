Power Swabs will whiten your teeth in less than 5 minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know the first thing people tend to notice about you is your smile? Power Swabs is a way to make your smile as white and bright as the summer sun.

Lifestyle consultant Tia Leslie stopped to show off Power Swabs, a revolutionary teeth whitening system that can whiten teeth and get rid of stains in less than five minutes.

There's a special deal for Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers. Buy a Power Swabs kit and get 40 percent off your order, plus get free shipping and three Quick Sticks.

To learn more or to place an order, call 1-800-663-7516 or visit powerswabs.com.