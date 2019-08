Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. -- This weekend dozens of people will gather in Ionia to walk laps to raise money for people battling cancer.

The Relay for Life is planned for Saturday, August 3 from 4 p.m. until midnight at Saranac High School, 150 Pleasant Street in Saranac.

Last year, organizers raised $90,000 and hope to surpass that goal this year.

Proceeds from the event will raise money for research.