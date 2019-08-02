Save Grand Rapids in a new thrilling Augmented Reality adventure

Posted 11:45 AM, August 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, August 2, 2019

A brand new West Michigan company is combining the fun of scavenger hunts, escape rooms, and puzzles with the amazing effects of augmented reality. The company is called Michigan [AR] Scavenger hunt, and they're providing Michiganders with a truly unique and immersive outdoor experience.

The scavenger hunt combines the latest augmented reality and geolocation technologies to create a scavenger hunt adventure exploring the most interesting areas in West Michigan.

Teams of 2-5 players will be provided with an iPad at the beginning of their adventure. Participants have a choice between three different adventures: Magic Portal, Operation Mindfall, and a Bar Crawl.

A wide array of puzzles and challenges are interwoven with each storyline. The game combines digital and physical puzzle elements with the more traditional treasure hunt that takes players on a journey to explore, discover and interact with different locations across the city.

Each trip typically involves a 1.5-2 mile walk.

To schedule a scavenger hunt, visit michigangpsscavengerhunt.com.

