Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another great weekend forecast can only mean one thing, an excuse to get outside and enjoy all things West Michigan. Here are a few events for the kids and adults in Todd's Weekend Adventures.

Rockford Summer Sidewalk Sales

Here's a chance to do some shopping in downtown Rockford. Their Summer Sidewalk Sales are going on until 3 p.m. on Friday, and then again Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some stores are even staying open later and offering huge discounts on summer and past season styles.

Ribfest

Grab some wet wipes and a big appetite, one of Kalamazoo's biggest festivals of the summer, Ribfest, is taking place over the weekend.

The three-day festival runs through August 3. It includes live music from nationally and locally recognized artists, award-winning ribs and other barbecues.

Admission to the event costs $10 after 4 p.m. each day. Before 4, the event is free. Children 12 and under also receive free admission.

A full schedule is available at KalamazoRibFest.com.

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland

It's the last weekend to catch Alice's Adventures in Wonderland at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.

Adapted from Lewis Caroll's 1865 book of the same name, this lively play follows Alice on a journey through a world of talking animals and a corrupt queen.

The show features talented West Michigan teens as part of their summer repertory theatre intensive program.

The show for Friday is at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Head to grct.org for tickets.

Berlin Raceway

Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night at Berlin Raceway.

Enjoy $2 beers and $1 hot dogs all night, plus fireworks spectacular.

Budweiser Super Late Models will race for 75-laps starting at 6:30 p.m.

Adult tickets cost $12 but go online and get them for just $10 in advance. Kids 8 to 11 are $5 and kids 7 and under get in for free.

Find more details at berlinraceway.com.