YMCA giving out free backpacks with supplies in Grand Rapids

Posted 6:24 AM, August 2, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are worried about the costs of back to school supplies, the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is hosting a back-to-school event Friday from 6-8 p.m.

It’s happening at the David D. Hunting YMCA, 475 Lake Michigan Dr. NW in Grand Rapids.

Students can get a free backpack stuffed with supplies. like pens, pencils, notebooks and more, thanks to local sponsors.

“For many, back-to-school shopping is an annual rite of passage,” said Kevin Myers, District Executive Director, David D. Hunting YMCA. “But for some across our community, there are families who cannot afford backpacks or school supplies. That’s why the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is committed to working with our community partners to make sure all kids have the tools they need to be successful in school.”

 This is the 10th year for the event.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.