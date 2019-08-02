× YMCA giving out free backpacks with supplies in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are worried about the costs of back to school supplies, the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is hosting a back-to-school event Friday from 6-8 p.m.

It’s happening at the David D. Hunting YMCA, 475 Lake Michigan Dr. NW in Grand Rapids.

Students can get a free backpack stuffed with supplies. like pens, pencils, notebooks and more, thanks to local sponsors.

“For many, back-to-school shopping is an annual rite of passage,” said Kevin Myers, District Executive Director, David D. Hunting YMCA. “But for some across our community, there are families who cannot afford backpacks or school supplies. That’s why the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is committed to working with our community partners to make sure all kids have the tools they need to be successful in school.”

This is the 10th year for the event.