× 15-year-old girl missing in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Police say a 15-year-old girl from the Wayland area has been missing for more than 24 hours.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find Gracie Hewartson, who vanished around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white jean shorts.

The Sheriff’s Office asks you to call Deputy Tyler Jackson at (269)-673-3899, if you know where she is or have seen her.