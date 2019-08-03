Battle Creek house fire contained mostly to bedroom

Posted 12:16 PM, August 3, 2019, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Firefighters contained a Saturday morning house fire to a bedroom.

At 4:38 a.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a single-family dwelling at 82 Byron St. Upon arriving at the scene, crews found light smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

After making entry and conducting a search, fire crews found flames in a bedroom in the rear of the structure on the first floor. Crews performed fire control and extinguished the fire quickly.

Overhaul was performed to extinguish hot spots that spread to the ceiling and attic space. Most of the fire was contained to the bedroom.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is being investigated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.