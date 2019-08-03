× Battle Creek house fire contained mostly to bedroom

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Firefighters contained a Saturday morning house fire to a bedroom.

At 4:38 a.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a single-family dwelling at 82 Byron St. Upon arriving at the scene, crews found light smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

After making entry and conducting a search, fire crews found flames in a bedroom in the rear of the structure on the first floor. Crews performed fire control and extinguished the fire quickly.

Overhaul was performed to extinguish hot spots that spread to the ceiling and attic space. Most of the fire was contained to the bedroom.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is being investigated.