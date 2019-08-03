Community raises money for boy with rare form of brain cancer

MUIR, Mich. — Hundreds of people came out in support of a 5 year-old boy with DIPG, a rare, terminal form of brain cancer.

Family and friends of 5 year-old Peyton Dennis hosted a pig roast.

They are raising money to help with the costs for an experimental treatment Peyton is undergoing at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Peyton was diagnosed with DIPG in February of this year and was given only 3 to 9 months to live.

The family remains hopeful that this new experimental treatment could be the help they are looking for.

” No one has ever lived through this so we’re really hoping this new treatment that they’re trying out on him, that he may be the first. You never want to lose hope, we have faith in God, we believe either God will take him or heal him and God will be with us every step of the way,” Peyton’s Grandmother Belinda Cadena, said.

For more information on Peyton or to donate, click here.