Driver injured in alcohol related Kent Co. crash

LOWELL, Mich. — A drunk driver was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after running their car off the road, according to the Kent County Sheriff Department.

A single driver was headed southbound on Alden Nash Ave SE near 36th St SE in Lowell when they lost control and veered off the road into the woods.

Deputies on scene say the driver suffered from multiple injuries and believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Aeromed was called to the accident but was unable to execute a rescue because of the trees in the area.

Police had the street closed off for a portion of the morning, but are now letting traffic through.

