GRPD takes suspect into custody after short chase, crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A short vehicle chase turned into a foot chase and then an arrest Saturday morning on Grand Rapids’ northwest side.

City police were dispatched around 11:20 a.m. Saturday to a home for what was described as trouble with a person. The location was Crosby Street, west of Alpine Avenue and north of Leonard Street.

Grand Rapids Police tried to make contact with the suspect when they arrived, but they say he took off in a vehicle. Moments later, police tried to make a traffic stop, but say he continued to flee and struck some other vehicles before crashing his car. The man then jumped out and tried to run away, but was quickly taken into custody, according to the GRPD.

His name is being withheld while he’s in jail, and while the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office reviews the case.

Two GRPD officers and the suspect were injured, and were taken to hospitals.

Police say the man had several outstanding felony warrants, and the vehicle he was driving was stolen.

Anyone with more information about the case should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616)-456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.