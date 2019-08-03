Man hospitalized after rear ending vehicle in northern Kent Co.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man suffered minor injuries after a two car crash in Kent County.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says they were sent to Northland Dr and 19 Mile Rd in Nelson Township.

While investigating, they determined a 33-year-old driver rear ended another vehicle that was turning into a Speedway gas station.

He was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Also on scene was Big Rapids City Fire and Mecosta County EMS.

No word on the condition of the other driver.