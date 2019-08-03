Man hospitalized after rear ending vehicle in northern Kent Co.

Posted 4:46 AM, August 3, 2019, by

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man suffered minor injuries after a two car crash in Kent County.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says they were sent to Northland Dr and 19 Mile Rd in Nelson Township.

While investigating, they determined a 33-year-old driver rear ended another vehicle that was turning into a Speedway gas station.

He was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Also on scene was Big Rapids City Fire and Mecosta County EMS.

No word on the condition of the other driver.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.