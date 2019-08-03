Mecosta County woman hit by semi, flown to Grand Rapids

Posted 2:21 PM, August 3, 2019, by

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was struck by a semi and then flown by Aeromed to a hospital in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

At 9:09 a.m. Saturday, Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a semi vs. pedestrian accident with injuries on southbound U.S. 131 near 13 Mile Road in Big Rapids Township. The investigation found that a 42-year-old woman from Fremont entered the roadway at that location while a semi driven by a 62-year-old man from Akron, Ohio, was traveling southbound.

The semi driver veered into the passing lane in an attempt to avoid striking the woman but was unable to avoid her.

The woman was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and then flown by Aeromed to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Mecosta County deputies were assisted at the scene by Mecosta County EMS and Big Rapids Township Fire/Rescue.

