More sunshine Saturday, but a PM T-storm possible

WEST MICHIGAN-- A good deal of sunshine is expected overall today across West Michigan but a slight chance for an afternoon / early evening shower or thunderstorm will be possible for mainly sections from Grand Rapids and northward and focused east of U.S. Highway 131.

A southbound weak cold front interacting with sufficient moisture ( though not terribly impressive ) as daytime heating reaches its peak will be responsible for the spotty activity. Anything that develops will have the potential to produce some heavy, slow-moving downpours, but again coverage should be light. The time frame to look out for this pop-up wet weather will be between about 2 P.M. and 10 P.M.

Later this evening any precipitation shrivels up and goes away. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear into the overnight. We may do it again on Sunday with a pop-up low risk shower or thundershower for a few folks, this time from around Grand Rapids and southward. Most of Sunday, however, will turn out rain-free. Humidity will be on the rise on the back half of the weekend however.