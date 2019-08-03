× Suspects in custody after multiple people shot to death in El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas (CNN and FOX NEWS) — Texas police officers responded to an active shooter report that resulted in multiple people shot to death near a Walmart in El Paso on Saturday.

Multiple people were killed in the shooting, the chief of staff to the city’s mayor said. Suspects are in custody, Olivia Zepeda said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were in custody or how many had been killed or hurt. Police at one point said that they had received reports of multiple shooters at the scene near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. They added that the scene is still active and urged people to avoid the area.

EL PASO POLICE DEPT @EPPOLICE Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. 1,685 · El Paso, TX Twitter Ads info and privacy 2,668 people are talking about this

The shooter was reported shortly before 11 a.m. local time. Additional details were not immediately available.

