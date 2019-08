BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Mecosta County say they are looking for a suspect following a robbery from Menards in Big Rapids on Sunday.

Authorities were called to the store around 8 pm. Video footage reportedly shows the suspect enter and exit the store through the garden center two times before leaving with about $1000 in store goods.

If anyone has information that may help deputies identify who the suspect is call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150.