Alcohol a factor with pedestrian hit & killed near GR

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police believe alcohol was a factor with a pedestrian who was struck and killed early Sunday morning.

At 12:56 a.m. Sunday, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a pedestrian hit in the 5700 block of West River Drive NE in Plainfield Township. The pedestrian, a 46-year-old man from Comstock Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car that struck the pedestrian was a 22-year-old woman from Cannon Township. She remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

Deputies said alcohol was not believed to be a factor with the driver, but that alcohol was believed to be a factor with the pedestrian.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Plainfield Township Fire Department, Life Ambulance and the Kent County Road Commission.

