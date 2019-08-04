× 3 hurt when boat washes up on breakwater at Pere Marquette in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A boat washed up on the Muskegon breakwater late Saturday night and was being removed later Sunday.

Muskegon police chief Jeff Lewis told FOX 17 that the incident occurred at 10:45 p.m. Saturday when a cruiser missed the Muskegon channel opening and struck the south pier head.

He said the boat had seven occupants, three of whom were injured. Lewis said all seven were extricated by fire and police without incident.

According to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard stations in Grand Haven and Muskegon, the boat was a motorized cabin cruiser that washed up on the breakwater near the Muskegon channel and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

They said the boat washed up accidentally.

The boat was being removed by a salvage company Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the washup is unknown. The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.