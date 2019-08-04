Driver gets ticket for texting; message was about new hands-free driving law

EAGAN, Minn. — A driver in Minnesota was pulled over while texting about a new law banning texting. Eagan police tweeted about it Thursday morning, saying: “No joke, this driver was texting about the hands free law” while an officer was in the next lane. Police said she also held her phone to make a call and got a citation as a result.

Minnesota’s hand-free driving law went into effect Thursday so that driver was among the first to get caught. Violators are charged $50 for their first offense and up to $275 for a second ticket.

