Gov. Whitmer orders flags lowered following mass shootings

Posted 6:01 PM, August 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:06PM, August 4, 2019

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags be lowered following this weekend’s massacres in Ohio and Texas.

“We are heartsick to hear the news out of El Paso and Dayton,” Whitmer said. “Gun violence is a public health crisis in our country, and we need to come together and take action to make sure firearms don’t end up in the hands of someone who wants to hurt themselves or others. My heart is with the loved ones of the victims and the residents and first responders of Texas and Ohio.”

The governor’s office said the flags should be returned to full staff on August 9,

