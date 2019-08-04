× Grand Rapids T-Mobile store broken into twice in one week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Around 4:40 Sunday morning the T-Mobile store on East Beltline Avenue in Grand Rapids was broken into.

A store employee says the thieves did not get away with much, however the store is very frustrated as this is the second time their location has been broken into in one week.

A witness who was sleeping in his car in the parking lot next to the store says he woke up to the sound of breaking glass and saw three males leave the store in a dark sedan vehicle, possibly an older Cadillac.

GRPD and forensic teams are still investigating. If you know anything give police or silent observer a call.