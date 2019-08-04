Grand Rapids T-Mobile store broken into twice in one week

Posted 10:19 AM, August 4, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Around 4:40 Sunday morning the T-Mobile store on East Beltline Avenue in Grand Rapids was broken into.

A store employee says the thieves did not get away with much, however the store is very frustrated as this is the second time their location has been broken into in one week.

A witness who was sleeping in his car in the parking lot next to the store says he woke up to the sound of breaking glass and saw three males leave the store in a dark sedan vehicle, possibly an older Cadillac.

GRPD and forensic teams are still investigating. If you know anything give police or silent observer a call.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.