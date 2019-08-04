× Husband and wife both dead after fatal fight

DOWAGIAC, Mich. – A wife and husband are both dead after an apparent fatal domestic situation early Saturday morning.

Dowagiac Public Safety found the 41-year-old husband dead on arrival in the 300 block of McOmber St. The call came in around 8:45 a.m. Crews also found the man’s wife, a 41-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Borgess-Lee Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators say it does not appear that anyone else is involved and there is no risk or concerns for the safety of the community.

This case does remain under investigation. If anyone should have additional information about this case, call the Dowagiac Police Department at (269)782-9743 or the Cass County Tip Line at (800)462-9328.