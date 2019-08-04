Man holds girlfriend hostage in car while leading deputies on multi-county pursuit

Posted 11:03 AM, August 4, 2019, by , Updated at 02:53AM, August 5, 2019
Crime-handcuffs-jail

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. – A man is facing numerous charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and refusing to let her out of the car while leading police on a multi-county pursuit.

It started just after midnight Sunday when the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a domestic situation in the area of 135th Avenue and 18th Street in Hopkins.

The sheriff’s office says the woman was being assaulted inside the car and he wouldn’t let her out. The woman also claimed he was making threats against her life.

Police located them and attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop, but the driver refused and fled.

The pursuit continued toward U.S. 131 and continued southbound before deputies could deploy stop sticks were laid out on US-131 near West Main Street.

Deputies say the suspect drove with deflated tires until it finally came to a stop against the median cable barriers on 1-94 near the Calhoun & Kalamazoo County lines.

The female victim was safe and taken home after the chase.

The suspect is currently being held in the Allegan County Jail on numerous charges.

 

