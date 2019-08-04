× Man jailed after leading police on Kalamazoo County chase

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. – A male driver was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended near the Calhoun County/Kalamazoo County line along Interstate 94 early Sunday morning.

Police were first alerted shortly after midnight when the driver’s girlfriend called police saying that she was being assaulted inside the car and he wouldn’t let her out. The woman also claimed he was making threats against her life.

Police located them and attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop, but the driver refused and fled.

The pursuit continued toward U.S. 131 and continued southbound.

Stop sticks were laid out on 131 near West Main Street by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police. The stop sticks were successful but the driver continued to drive with deflated tires.

The suspect’s vehicle finally came to a stop on I-94 near the Calhoun County/Kalamazoo County line and the man was arrested.

The female victim was safe and taken home after the chase.

The suspect is currently being held in the Allegan County Jail on numerous charges.