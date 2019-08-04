Pilots arrested in Scotland before US flight on suspicion of intoxication

(CNN) — A flight from Glasgow, Scotland to Newark, New Jersey was canceled Saturday after two pilots were arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated, according to officials with United Airlines and Scottish Police.

Police Scotland told CNN in a statement that two men were arrested at the airport before boarding in relation to a law that bans “carrying out pilot functions or activity while exceeding the prescribed limit of alcohol.”

The men, aged 61 and 45, “have been arrested and remain in police custody pending a court appearance on Tuesday 6th August 2019,” police said.

Both pilots were “immediately removed from service,” a United Airlines spokesman Jonathan Guerin said in a statement.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority. We hold all of our employees to the highest standards and have a strict, no tolerance policy for alcohol,” Guerin added.

Flight UA162 was subsequently canceled after the arrests and passengers were provided with hotel and meal vouchers and were re-booked on alternate flights, United Airlines said.

The arrest comes days after a Delta pilot was removed from an airplane at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.

In a statement released to CNN on Tuesday, Delta spokeswoman Kate Modolo confirmed the airline was working with local authorities.

“Delta’s alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation. Delta is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation,” the statement said.