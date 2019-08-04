Shots fired into home on Hamilton Avenue in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is still investigating after shots were fired into a home.

Officers on scene confirm it happened on the corner of Hamilton Avenue and Broadway in Grand Rapids at around 5:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

An unknown suspect aimed into the home where a family of seven was at the time.

That family was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

There’s no word on a motive or cause in this case as police continue to look for a suspect.

The police department and forensic teams are still investigating.