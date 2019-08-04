× Storms expected Monday night

WEST MICHIGAN — A few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon and evening, but there is a better chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday night as a stronger cold front moves through.

Right now, we have a weak cold front nearly stalled out over the area. This front could help trigger some isolated showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon into this evening.

The best chance of thunderstorms later today will be away from Lake Michigan, and along and north of I-96.

The storm chances will increase after 6 P.M. on Monday as a stronger cold front moves through. This time, the entire area has a decent shot at seeing showers and thunderstorms.

A few of these storms could be strong to severe, especially well to the northwest of Grand Rapids. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has parts of Newaygo, Muskegon, and Oceana counties in a Marginal Risk of severe weather.

Wind gusts of 60 mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter will be the main threats with these storms, although the bulk of the severe weather will likely stay to our northwest. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.

Cooler, drier weather is on the way by the end of this week. Be sure to stay tuned to FOX 17 for more weather information!