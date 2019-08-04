Suspect sought after armed robbery at Holland station

Posted 4:10 PM, August 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:15PM, August 4, 2019

Photo Gallery

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police are looking for a suspect after a Speedway gas station was robbed early Sunday morning.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, the Holland Department of Public Safety responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Speedway gas station at 800 S. Washington St.  The investigation showed that a suspect entered the store and after displaying a handgun took both cash and cigarettes.

The suspect then fled from the area in a darker colored sedan and was last seen northbound on South Washington Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build.  He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black vest over a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

The suspect also was wearing dark glasses and had a white bandanna around his neck.

The Holland Department of Public Safety Police is actively investigating this incident and pursuing any and all leads. Anyone who has information that may help in this investigation is asked to contact Holland Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or to e-mail investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.

People wishing to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and a message to 274637 or they may go online and submit a tip using the online form at http://www.mosotips.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.