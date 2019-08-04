Teen killed after car hits tree, catches fire in Howard City

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — Police say an 18-year-old male driver is dead after a car crash Saturday afternoon near Howard City.

It happened around 5:05 p.m. along west Lake Montcalm Road after the teen driver lost control and hit a tree before catching fire.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say an 18-year-old female passenger was injured, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have not released the identities of the crash victims.