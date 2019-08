Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Wyoming Lee history teacher, football coach and track coach Tom DeGennaro suffered a brain aneurysm in the classroom back on November 7th. Nearly 60-percent of those who suffer an aneurysm similar to DeGennaro's don't make it out alive but less than a year later, he's getting set to return to the sidelines.

DeGennaro is this week's guest on the FOX 17 Sports Sizzle.