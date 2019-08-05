Arthritis Foundation provides services for both youth and elderly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When we hear the word arthritis, it's common for people to automatically think of an elderly person. However arthritis isn't an age exclusive condition, juvenile arthritis is very real, and can drastically change a child's life.

One local mother experienced it not once, but three times with her kids. Take a look at their story on this Motivational Monday and learn about the Arthritis Foundation's amazing services to help kids struggling with juvenile arthritis.

The Arthritis Foundation is hosting its signature Bone Bash on October 25. This costumed affair raises awareness about the prevalence and seriousness of arthritis.

To learn more, go to arthritis.org/bonebashgrandrapids.