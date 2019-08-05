Authorities searching for missing Livingston Co. man

PUTNAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a missing and endangered man in Livingston County.

Kenneth Moilanen, 79, was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday on Farley Road in Putnam Township, about 20 miles north of Ann Arbor. He was wearing a black polo, black pants and an Air Force baseball cap.

He is described as standing 6 feet tall, weighing 195 pounds, and having brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say he left the area and never returned to his Brighton home. He has Alzheimer’s and is without his medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Livingston County dispatchers at 517-546-9111 or Brighton police at 810-227-2700.

