Bloody weekend in Chicago leaves 7 dead, dozens 40 injured

Posted 3:09 PM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 03:11PM, August 5, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) — A surge of weekend violence in Chicago that left seven people dead and more than 40 injured prompted the police department to dispatch dozens more officers to the street and forced one overwhelmed hospital emergency room to stop accepting patients for several hours.

Fifteen people were shot in two incidents on the city's West Side on Sunday — seven in a park near a playground and eight more on a nearby street in what police say may have bene the result of a dispute during a basketball game earlier in the day. One of the victims of that shooting died.

Mt. Sinai Hospital was forced to go on what is called bypass for hours after several of the gunshot victims were brought there.

