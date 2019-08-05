Celebrate Middleville Heritage Days August 16-18

Middleville Heritage Days promises to bring traditions of the past and exciting promises of the future together in one weekend.
This year’s event promises to be the most event-packed Heritage Days ever with ongoing demonstrations and activities of interest to Midvillians and others in three days of celebrating the best of small-town living and remembering the village’s past.
Friday features are a Classic Car Cruise-in, music by the “Whatabouts Band” and The Jungle Book at the “Pajamas in the Park” movie.
Saturday has non-stop activities and a dozen demonstrations in several locations in the village repeated during the day so there's no need to miss a show.
See how to make a perfect pie crust, a stained glass window or make balloon animals, create a quilt, make perfect pizza dough and much more. Some teach a talent, others are just for fun, like the ventriloquist who will put on two shows.
There will also be the Heritage Days 5k/10k trail run and Youth Fun Run.
Then on Sunday morning, enjoy an old-fashioned church service and (bring your own) picnic.
Middleville Heritage Days take place August 16-18.
To learn more and get a complete schedule of events, visit middlevilleheritagedays.com/events.