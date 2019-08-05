Celebrate Middleville Heritage Days August 16-18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Middleville Heritage Days promises to bring traditions of the past and exciting promises of the future together in one weekend.

This year’s event promises to be the most event-packed Heritage Days ever with ongoing demonstrations and activities of interest to Midvillians and others in three days of celebrating the best of small-town living and remembering the village’s past.

Friday features are a Classic Car Cruise-in, music by the “Whatabouts Band” and The Jungle Book at the “Pajamas in the Park” movie.

Saturday has non-stop activities and a dozen demonstrations in several locations in the village repeated during the day so there's no need to miss a show.

See how to make a perfect pie crust, a stained glass window or make balloon animals, create a quilt, make perfect pizza dough and much more. Some teach a talent, others are just for fun, like the ventriloquist who will put on two shows.

There will also be the Heritage Days 5k/10k trail run and Youth Fun Run.

Then on Sunday morning, enjoy an old-fashioned church service and (bring your own) picnic.

Middleville Heritage Days take place August 16-18.

To learn more and get a complete schedule of events, visit middlevilleheritagedays.com/events.