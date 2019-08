BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A portion of Division Avenue in Byron Township is shut down Monday after a gas line was hit.

The road is closed between Litty and Dunkirk streets while crews work to repair a break in a gas line.

Authorities say the break was reported at 3:44 p.m. at RV World, located at 7303 Division Ave.

A crew from DTE is at the scene working to repair the line. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and avoid the area.