How to share the road safely with bikers

Posted 10:33 AM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:32AM, August 5, 2019

Michigan State Police reported 155 bikers and cyclists died on Michigan roads in 2018. Injuries and deaths mostly occur during the summer when bikers are out on the open roads enjoying the summer sun, which means motorists need to more aware of who they're sharing the road with.

Spectrum Health registered nurse and Trauma Prevention Coordinator Meaghan Crawley shared some ways two and four-wheeled vehicles can more safely share the roadways.

Sharing the Road with Motorcyclists

  • Increase following distance when traveling behind a motorcycle.
    • Motorcyclists can accelerate, turn and stop more quickly than a car.
  • Continually scan the road for motorcycles in front, behind or alongside your vehicle.
    • Failure to yield to a motorcyclist is the most common reason for a crash.
  • Signal your intentions before changing lanes or merging with traffic.
    • This allows the motorcyclist to anticipate traffic flow.

Sharing the Road with Bicyclists

  • Bicycles are considered vehicles.
    • The same laws that apply to motorists apply to cyclists.
  • Pass with care.
    • Michigan law mandates a 3-foot distance when passing a bicycle.
  • Don’t ride your bicycle on the sidewalk if you’re over the age of 10
    • Motorists aren’t surveying the sidewalks for fast-moving vehicles

For more information, visit spectrumhealth.org.

