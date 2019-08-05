Longtime Kzoo Township trustee passes away

A courtesy photo of Donald Thall.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Longtime Kalamazoo Township Trustee Donald Thall passed away Saturday.

Thall was on the township’s board for 53 years after being elected as a trustee in 1963. In 1972, he became the township clerk and was in charge of record keeping, township accounts, the cemetery and elections for 44 years.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Langeland Funeral Home, located at 3926 S 9th St. in Oshtemo Township. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

