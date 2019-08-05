Murder suspect arraigned in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. – A Wyoming man has been charged with Open Murder after a weekend stabbing.

Police say that Andre Jack, Jr., 36, of Wyoming, was arraigned Monday morning for the murder of Andre Polson, 34, also of Wyoming.

Police say they were called at about 1:00 a.m. Saturday to reports of an injured man in the 2900 block of Taft Avenue SW. There had apparently been a fight and the victim was found unconscious with stab wounds. Police tried to revive Polson, but he died at the scene.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the department at 616-530-7366.