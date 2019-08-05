Paw Paw returns experience on defense in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAW PAW, Mich -- Paw Paw is the mystery school for Monday.

The Redskins, who went 8-3 in 2018, had the most wins since 2013 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Paw Paw played division 4 state champion Edwardsburg and Three Rivers each twice last season.

The Redskins allowed just 17.3 points per game last fall and return some experience on that side of the ball this fall.

Senior Nolan Beck is one of the three stating linebackers returning and Beck was also a starter at running back last fall too.

While the teams on the schedule are the same, the order is different. Paw Paw opens at Three Rivers on Thursday August 29th.

The Redskins and Wildcats split two meetings lat year with Paw Paw winning the playoff meeting.