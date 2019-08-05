Paw Paw returns experience on defense in 2019

Posted 11:16 PM, August 5, 2019, by

PAW PAW, Mich -- Paw Paw is the mystery school for Monday.

The Redskins, who went 8-3 in 2018, had the most wins since 2013 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Paw Paw played division 4 state champion Edwardsburg and Three Rivers each twice last season.

The Redskins allowed just 17.3 points per game last fall and return some experience on that side of the ball this fall.

Senior Nolan Beck is one of the three stating linebackers returning and Beck was also a starter at running back last fall too.

While the teams on the schedule are the same, the order is different.  Paw Paw opens at Three Rivers on Thursday August 29th.

The Redskins and Wildcats split two meetings lat year with Paw Paw winning the playoff meeting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.