Planned I-96 closure in Lansing will force eastbound drivers to take big detour

LANSING, Mich. — A planned closure of the eastbound lanes of I-96 over the Grand River will mean anyone headed east will have to take a long detour.

The closure is planned only for the eastbound lanes of I-96 at the Grand River after the Lansing Road exit 98 from 8 p.m. Friday, August 9, till 5 a.m. on Monday, August 19. Westbound I-96 will be open.

If you’re driving to points east of Lansing, you will have to remember to exit I-96 and take I-69 east toward Flint, Exit 89, then US-127 south through Lansing back to eastbound I-96.

The closure is the second phase of a project to repair and upgrade the bridges over the Grand River. The westbound bridge has already been repaired.