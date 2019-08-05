Police ID Dowagiac couple killed in murder-suicide

Posted 5:57 PM, August 5, 2019, by

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Police have identified the Dowagiac couple who died Saturday in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police were called around 8:45 p.m. by a woman who said she had been shot by her husband at a home on McOmber Street in Dowagiac.

Investigators say evidence indicates 41-year-old Jason Clark shot his wife, 49-year-old Tonia Clark, and then turned the gun on himself.

Jason Clark was pronounced dead at the scene, but Tonia Clark was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police said a minor was at the home at the time of the incident. They weren’t hurt.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Dowagiac Police Department at 269-781-9743 or the Cass County tip line at 800-462-9328.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.