Police ID Dowagiac couple killed in murder-suicide

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Police have identified the Dowagiac couple who died Saturday in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police were called around 8:45 p.m. by a woman who said she had been shot by her husband at a home on McOmber Street in Dowagiac.

Investigators say evidence indicates 41-year-old Jason Clark shot his wife, 49-year-old Tonia Clark, and then turned the gun on himself.

Jason Clark was pronounced dead at the scene, but Tonia Clark was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police said a minor was at the home at the time of the incident. They weren’t hurt.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Dowagiac Police Department at 269-781-9743 or the Cass County tip line at 800-462-9328.