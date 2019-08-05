Police seek tips in Portage thefts

A surveillance image of a man accused of stealing things out of vehicles in Portage, Mich.

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person accused of stealing things out of unlocked vehicles.

The incidents happened over the weekend in the northwest part of Portage.

Police said the vehicles that were entered were unlocked and the only things taken from them were loose change and some charging cables.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Portage police at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

