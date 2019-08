× Sheriff: Man drowns on Twin Lake while kayaking

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office says a man has drowned while kayaking on Twin Lake.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday off Ravine Road in Alamo Township.

The sheriff’s office says a 51-year-old man was kayaking when he fell into the water and is believed to have drown.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.