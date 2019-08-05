Simple ways to get kids prepared to head back to class

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's hard to believe but soon kids will be headed back to class.
Licensed Psychologist Nicole Beurkens, PhD, CNS, with Horizons Developmental Resource Center, joined us in studio with some tips for parents to help get their kids back on track.
The transition back to school can increase stress and anxiety for children and parents. There are many things parents can do in the weeks leading up to school to help prepare kids for the first day, and make the transition smooth and pleasant for everyone.
- Visit the school and meet the teacher
- Practice walking/driving to school
- Let kids help shop for school supplies
- Start reducing screen time
- Get to bed earlier and wake up earlier
- Practice the morning routine
- Use positive language and model calm confident behavior